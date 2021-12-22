Marnus Labuschagne replaces Joe Root at the top of the ICC Test batting rankings
Australian Marnus Labuschagne replaces Joe Root at the top of the International Cricket Council's men's Test batting rankings.Full Article
SA-born Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has surged to the top of the ICC Test batting rankings, while Pakistan's Babar Azam..