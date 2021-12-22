Schumacher promoted to Ferrari reserve role for next season

Dec.22 - Mick Schumacher is still in the running for a future in red - even as early as 2022. That is the admission of Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto, who announced that Michael Schumacher's son will split his duties next year between his second race season with Haas and a reserve role for the.....check out full post »

