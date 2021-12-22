Dec.22 - Mick Schumacher is still in the running for a future in red - even as early as 2022. That is the admission of Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto, who announced that Michael Schumacher's son will split his duties next year between his second race season with Haas and a reserve role for the.....check out full post »Full Article
Schumacher promoted to Ferrari reserve role for next season
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Damon Hill's highlights from his F1 glory days
Twenty-five years after his title win, the 1996 world champion talks to us about the challenges he faced and how the sport has..
Autocar