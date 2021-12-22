NFL: Cooper Kupp scores two touchdowns in Rams' fight back win over Seahawks
Published
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp scores two touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams fight back to win 20-10 at home to the Seattle Seahawks.Full Article
Published
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp scores two touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams fight back to win 20-10 at home to the Seattle Seahawks.Full Article
Matthew Stafford throws two touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks, while the..