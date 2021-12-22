Youri Tielemans contract latest ahead of January transfer window amid Leicester City talks
Published
There has been much said about the Leicester City midfielder's future as he continues to impress at the King Power Stadium.Full Article
Published
There has been much said about the Leicester City midfielder's future as he continues to impress at the King Power Stadium.Full Article
LeicestershireLive brings you all the latest Leicester City transfer news as the January window approaches
LeicestershireLive brings you all the latest Leicester City transfer news as the January window approaches