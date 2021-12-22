Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Kick-off time, TV channel, confirmed team news and goal updates
Published
Follow all the action right here as Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumFull Article
Published
Follow all the action right here as Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumFull Article
Follow all the action right here as Tottenham return to Premier League action with Liverpool making the trip to Tottenham Hotspur..
Live Premier League coverage from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host London rivals West Ham United