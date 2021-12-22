Shannon Sharpe: The Lakers, at best, will make the play-in tournament; LeBron is the lone positive I UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their third game in a row last night against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James finished with 33 points and Russell Westbrook had 22, but no other Lakers starter had more than three points. The Lakers ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Suns and would end up losing 108-90. Shannon Sharpe breaks down how this loss proves the Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs.Full Article