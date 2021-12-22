Everton transfer confirmed with Vitaliy Mykolenko to join in £17m deal as potential Lucas Digne replacement, but Dynamo Kiev manager is ‘glad’ full-back is leaving
Everton are set to announce the signing of Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, with his current Dynamo Kiev manager confirming a deal has been done with the Premier League club. The 22-year-old looks set to make a £17million move to Merseyside in January, with major doubts over the future of current star Lucas Digne. Dynamo boss […]