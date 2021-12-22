Roy Keane slams Harry Kane for ‘boring’ speeches in Tottenham’s All or Nothing Amazon documentary and accuses Dele Alli and Eric Dier of arguing ‘like children’
Roy Keane is not one to hide his feelings about other clubs and players and revealed how shocked he was at a few Tottenham players in their Amazon Prime 'All or Nothing' documentary. The Manchester United legend said he could not believe the behaviour of Dele Alli and Eric Dier, labelling them 'children'. Keane also […]