Tottenham 2-1 West Ham: Spurs move into Carabao Cup semi-finals
Published
Tottenham move into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as they edge out West Ham in a thrilling quarter-final tie.Full Article
Published
The three London clubs have found out their fate after all were successful in the quarter-finals against Sunderland, Brentford and..
Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao..