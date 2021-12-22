Joel Klatt recalls the best moments in college football this season | Breaking the Huddle

On Breaking the Huddle, Joel Klatt recalls the best moments in college football this season including the Wisconsin Badgers' "jump around", and The Iowa Hawkeyes' wave. Then Joel reacts to some of Gus Johnson's best calls this season including D.J. Moore's one-hand interception for the Oklahoma Sooners, Kenneth Walker III's big performance for the Michigan State Spartans, and the Michigan Wolverines upsetting their rivals.