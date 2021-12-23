Tyson Fury ‘knows deep down in his heart’ Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and previous heavyweights would ‘eat him for dinner’, says Frank Bruno
Frank Bruno believes the heavyweights of his generation would 'eat Tyson Fury for dinner' and the 'Gypsy King' is 'living on a different cloud' Bruno won the WBC heavyweight championship after running through a gauntlet of challengers and champions, including Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Oliver McCall and even Joe Bugner. The Wandsworth hero endeared himself