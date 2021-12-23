2021 Premier League statistics: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Ederson and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those leading the way for goal involvements, distance covered, chances created, minutes played and more
Published
From Mohamed Salah’s goals to Trent Alexander-Arnold assists and Ederson’s clean sheets, stats are an essential part of Premier League football. The 2021/22 season has already seen 470 goals flying in as we approach the New Year and England’s top-flight clubs don’t look like slowing down. Last season, England captain Harry Kane scooped both top scorer […]Full Article