Marcellus Wiley: It’s more important that Baker Mayfield helps the Browns win over a strong game I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Cleveland Browns are currently 7-7 and fighting for a playoff spot. Baker Mayfield missed last week's loss against the Las Vegas Raiders due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. By rule, the latest he can come back is on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, but if he's not cleared by Saturday, he will travel separately and wait for a green light. Marcellus Wiley explains why it's more important for the Browns to beat the Packers than Baker performing well.