PDC World Darts Championship: Alan Soutar shocks Mensur Suljovic
Published
Scotland's Soutar survives eight match darts to come from behind and knock world number 26 Mensur Suljovic out of the PDC World ChampionshipFull Article
Published
Scotland's Soutar survives eight match darts to come from behind and knock world number 26 Mensur Suljovic out of the PDC World ChampionshipFull Article
Scotland's Soutar survives eight match darts to come from behind and knock world number 26 Mensur Suljovic out of the PDC World..