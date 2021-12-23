Geoff Schwartz: ‘I think the play here is to tease Packers vs. Browns’ I FOX BET LIVE

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day. The Packers are first place in the NFC and have not lost a December regular season home game under head coach Matt LaFleur. The Cleveland Browns will return starters from the COVID-19/Reserve list but will be without former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, who is expected to be out with a groin injury. Jason Mcintyre, Geoff Schwartz, and Sammy P give you what you need to know ahead of betting on the Christmas Day showdown.