Nick Wright: A win against Pittsburgh could put Patrick Mahomes ahead in the MVP race I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against a strong Pittsburgh Steelers' defense with no Travis Kelce and no Tyreek Hill. Nick Wright believes if Mahomes is able to pull off a win against Pittsburgh without these two key players, he will have successfully pull ahead in the MVP race, especially if Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have abad game against the Cleveland Browns. Watch as he makes the case to a skeptical Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes.