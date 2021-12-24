Premier League managers and players have fiercely criticised the packed fixture schedule, yet Everton once had to play twice on Christmas Day, before turning up to compete on Boxing DayFull Article
How Everton once won twice on Christmas Day - and lined up again on Boxing Day
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Met Office's official white Christmas prediction for South West
North Devon Journal
Weather warnings for snow have been issued in England on Boxing Day
Advertisement
More coverage
What Premier League footballers do on Christmas Day - including training and dinner
Daily Star
With Boxing Day fixtures a traditional occurrence in English football, the festive period looks very different for footballers,..