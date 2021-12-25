Charlotte Flair challenged Toni Storm for the SmackDown Women’s Title on Friday Night SmackDown one week after Storm scored a pinfall on The Queen in a tag team showdown. The huge victory earned Storm a Christmas Eve title match and chance to prove that she has what it takes to bring down the champion.Full Article
Charlotte Flair defends her title against Toni Storm on Christmas Eve | WWE on FOX
