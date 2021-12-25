Charlotte Flair defends her title against Toni Storm on Christmas Eve | WWE on FOX

Charlotte Flair challenged Toni Storm for the SmackDown Women’s Title on Friday Night SmackDown one week after Storm scored a pinfall on The Queen in a tag team showdown. The huge victory earned Storm a Christmas Eve title match and chance to prove that she has what it takes to bring down the champion.

