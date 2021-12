Friday Night SmackDown celebrated the holiday season with a special “12 Days of Christmas” 12-Man Gauntlet Match for an Intercontinental Title opportunity. Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel and Humberto all clashed to earn a chance at the title in this Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown.