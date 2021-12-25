Ray Illingworth, the last man to lead England to an unbeaten Ashes series win on Australian soil, has died. He was 89.Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 series victory in Australia in the 1970-71 Ashes, had been undergoing radiotherapy...Full Article
Cricket: Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
New Zealand Herald
Daily Star
Sky News
Belfast Telegraph