Cricket: Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

Cricket: Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

New Zealand Herald

Published

Ray Illingworth, the last man to lead England to an unbeaten Ashes series win on Australian soil, has died. He was 89.Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 series victory in Australia in the 1970-71 Ashes, had been undergoing radiotherapy...

Full Article