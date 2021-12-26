Bradley Dack calls it a shambles as Hull and Blackburn fans told Boxing Day clash is off just TWO HOURS before scheduled kick-off while calls for change to COVID testing protocols for clubs in England grow
Hull’s Boxing Day clash at home to Blackburn left home and away fans unhappy when it was called off just over TWO HOURS before kick-off. The Championship clash at the MKM Stadium will be played on a different date after a bout of COVID in the Hull camp meant they were unable to field enough […]Full Article