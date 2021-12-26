John Terry set for Chelsea return after almost five years away with Blues legend to be tasked with finding next Mason Mount and Reece James at Stamford Bridge like Frank Lampard did
John Terry is reportedly set to return to Chelsea after five years away from Stamford Bridge. According to The Athletic, the 41-year-old will return to west London in the new year to assist the youth development side in the academy. One of the club’s best ever players, the 41-year-old captained Chelsea at the start of a […]Full Article