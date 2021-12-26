Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals put the Baltimore Ravens in the rearview mirror
The Cincinnati Bengals broke the tie for first place in the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens 41-21 behind Joe Burrow's 525 passing yards.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the best passing days in NFL history in a record-breaking 41-21 victory over..