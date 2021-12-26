Opinion: Amid persistent doubt, Josh Allen rises to occasion for Bills in crucial win vs. Patriots
Josh Allen hasn't always been consistent for the Bills, but the quarterback helped propel Buffalo into the driver's seat of the AFC East.
Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the New England Patriots 33-21 on Sunday to vault..