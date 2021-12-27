Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings the top headlines from Villa Park on Monday, December 27, 2021, as Steven Gerrard's side look ahead to the game against Brentford.Full Article
Manchester United transfer claim made as Romelu Lukaku sends Aston Villa message
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steven Gerrard sends Man United clear transfer message over Aston Villa deal
Axel Tuanzebe is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United but has been linked with a January move to Napoli
Tamworth Herald
Ralf Rangnick receives Manchester United transfer response after £50m Aston Villa claim
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what Man United fans have said about a potential move for goalkeeper..
Tamworth Herald