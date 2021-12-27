NFL: Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen punches Daron Payne
Published
Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen throws a punch at team-mate Daron Payne on the bench during a 56-14 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys.Full Article
Published
Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen throws a punch at team-mate Daron Payne on the bench during a 56-14 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys.Full Article
Things got heated on the Washington Football Team sideline during Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T..