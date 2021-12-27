John Kavanagh reveals regret that Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds and remains ‘obsessed’ with the Brazilian
John Kavanagh admits he is still 'obsessed' with Jose Aldo and 'regrets' how Conor McGregor's 13-second knockout at UFC 194 unfolded. The Brazilian is without doubt one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history, having enjoyed tremendous success initially at WEC. However, his decade-long unbeaten reign at the top of the pound-for-pound list and as