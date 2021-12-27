Glasgow v Edinburgh off due to covid outbreak in hosts' squad
The 1872 Cup derby between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh on Monday has been postponed as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak in the home club's squad.Full Article
