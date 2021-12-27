AFC Wimbledon issue strong statement over COVID-19 protocols in EFL as number of post-Christmas midweek games called off reaches 12 across Championship, League One and League Two
Published
AFC Wimbledon have issued a strong statement in response to the latest match postponements across the English Football League, calling for clubs to be ‘held to account’ over COVID-19 protocols. The Dons have spoken out after the number of games postponed across the EFL’s post-Christmas midweek programme reached 12 on Monday. Wimbledon, like many clubs, […]Full Article