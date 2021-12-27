Skip Bayless celebrates his Cowboys’ first NFC East title since 2018 with win over Washington I UNDISPUTED

Skip's Cowboys dominated division rival Washington last night in a big 56-14 win. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in his best game since his calf injury, and the opportunistic defense came up with five sacks and two interception, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Dallas was all smiles as they celebrated their NFC East title. Skip Bayless breaks down his Cowboys' win against Washington, including why his score breaks the 1-10 scale.