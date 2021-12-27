Michael Vick: The Kansas City Chiefs look like the best team in the NFL I FIRST THINGS FIRST
With no Travis Kelce and no Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes was still able to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Week 16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, proving once and for all for Nick Wright and Michael Vick that they are the best team in the NFL. Watch as Nick and Michael share their biggest takeaways from last night's game, and whether they now think the Chiefs are the current Super Bowl favorites.Full Article