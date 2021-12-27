French winger Allan Saint-Maximin took advantage of a mistake from compatriot Raphael Varane to give Newcastle United an early lead at home to Manchester UnitedFull Article
Allan Saint-Maximin sends Newcastle fans wild with wonder goal against Man Utd
