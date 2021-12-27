Marcellus Wiley explains why the Patriots are 'properly assessed, not overhyped' this season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
There was a battle in the AFC East in Week 16 and the Buffalo Bills came out on top. Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes in the win, while Mac Jones was held to zero touchdowns. The Bills are now on top of the AFC East and the Patriots lost two straight after winning seven in a row. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Patriots are 'properly assessed, not overhyped' this season.Full Article