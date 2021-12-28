Changes are needed at West Brom & Valerien Ismael must act now
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Brom fans launch furious response to Valerien Ismael after Derby County comments
Tamworth Herald
The Baggies are aiming to make an instant return to the Premier League but suffered a surprise defeat to the Rams at Pride Park
'Embarrassing & ridiculous' - Every word from furious Valerien Ismael after West Brom defeat
Sutton Coldfield Observer
West Brom & Valerien Ismael will welcome Wayne Rooney's revealing comment
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Valerien Ismael delivers two-word response to West Brom transfer question
Tamworth Herald
While Ismael was coy on specific names, he outlined that he ‘expects’ business - both through the door and out of it at West..
West Brom boss delivers Derby County verdict ahead of showdown
Derby Telegraph