Latest Leicester City transfer news from LeicestershireLive brings what Youri Tielemans has said about the Premier League clash with Jurgen Klopp's side tonight.Full Article
Youri Tielemans sends Liverpool message as Leicester City transfer talk continues
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brendan Rodgers sent Leicester City transfer message as defender 'targeted'
Digne has missed out in the last three Premier League matches for Rafa Benitez's side ever since the humbling 4-1 defeat to..
Leicester Mercury