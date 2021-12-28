A look at the options Steven Gerrard has ahead of Aston Villa's first-ever trip to the Brentford Community Stadium with Tyrone Mings out due to suspension.Full Article
Aston Villa predicted XI vs Brentford as Steven Gerrard faced with big selection calls
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steven Gerrard makes ‘too easy’ comment after Aston Villa frustration vs Brentford
Tamworth Herald
Villa were pegged back from 1-0 up to lose 2-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Advertisement
More coverage
Brentford player ratings vs Aston Villa: Roerslev steals the show with late winner
Football.london
One man stole the show in Brentford's victory over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side