Nick Wright: Cam Newton is no longer a starting QB, that door is closed for him I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
After yet another loss for Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, the former MVP quarterback struck a reflective tone when addressing his future in the league. Nick Wright doesn't believe even the most ardent Cam supporter could argue he is still effective enough to be a starting quarterback in this league, but Nick lays out other options that could work for Cam besides retirement.Full Article