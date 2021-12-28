Nick Wright decides: How effective has Russell Westbrook been for Lakers? I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
When Russell Westbrook was asked about his struggles following a 5-game losing streak for the Los Angeles Lakers, the guard responded: "I think I've been fine." Antoine Walker is inclined to agree with Russ, and while Nick Wright will admit he may not be to blame for the Lakers' problem, he also hasn't been a part of the solution. Watch as Nick shares his thoughts ob Westbrook role in Los Angeles thus far.Full Article