Skip Bayless reacts to Draymond Green calling out KAT for criticizing Russell Westbrook of stat chasing | UNDISPUTED

In a recent interview, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about Russell Westbrook and replied quote: 'He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says--you know how hard it is to get a triple-double?... I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.' When this quote went viral on Twitter, Draymond Green got involved and insinuated KAT was a hypocrite, posting quote: 'I once watched from the bench due to us beating the T-wolves and he was in the game down 20 with two minutes to go." Skip Bayless explains why he has have a problem with what Green said.