As we prepare to celebrate 75 years that have revolutionised the car world, Ferrari unveils the logo dedicated to this milestone anniversary with a video in which our employees are the stars. “Passion”, “teamwork”, “pride”, and “excellence” are just some of the words used to express their special relationship with the company. This is an.....check out full post »Full Article
Ferrari 1947-2022 | 75 years looking ahead
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ferrari F1 Team Boss Says 2022 Car Features “A Lot of Innovation,” Especially ICE-Wise
autoevolution
If you thought the 2021 Formula 1 season was easily the most spectacular in recent years (and it was), just wait until next season..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ferrari now set to extend Sainz deal with two years
F1-Fansite
Dec.22 - Rumours that Carlos Sainz is poised to add two more seasons to his existing Ferrari contract are continuing to harden...