NFL adjusts its COVID-19 guidelines, modifying the quarantine period from 10 days to five
Following CDC recommendation to shorten period of isolation from 10 days to five, NFL will allow asymptomatic individuals to return after five days.
U.S. health officials on Monday cut recommendations for isolation restrictions for Americans diagnosed with coronavirus from 10 to..