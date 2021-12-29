John Madden, the NFL hero and legendary commentator of the American Football franchise, passed away at the age of 85 on TuesdayFull Article
John Madden dead: NFL hero and Hall of Fame coach dies aged 85
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
John Madden, Hall Of Fame Coach And Broadcaster, Dies At 85
Watch VideoHall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a..
Newsy
John Madden,Â Hall of Fame football coach and influential TV analyst, dead at 85
His passing echoed across a wide generational arc of sports and pop culture, touching fans old enough to recall the NFL of the..
Newsday