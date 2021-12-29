Quieting the cowbells: Texas Tech wallops Mike Leach, Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech football waltzed to a 34-7 Liberty Bowl victory against the Bulldogs, holding Mississippi State to its lowest point total of the season.
Mississippi State will play Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl Tuesday night in Memphis. The Bulldogs will be facing their head coach's..
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach wants to make a statement to "the crooks at the top" at Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.