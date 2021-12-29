Chris Broussard: Lakers’ struggles could put a damper on LeBron’s legacy I FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 132-123, snapping a 5-game losing streak. LeBron James made his first career start at center, and he dominated, scoring 32 points as well as making 11 rebounds and assists. After a redeeming win, Chris Broussard and Nick Wright decide which is the bigger story here: LeBron's dominant performance or the Lakers' struggles this season.Full Article