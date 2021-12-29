Shannon Sharpe on Lakers' win vs. Rockets: This showed you how small of a margin L.A. has to win games I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers were victorious against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center Tuesday night. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook each posted triple doubles. LeBron posted a line of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The Lakers had five players in double figures, including: Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony, and Westbrook, all posting 20 or more points. The win snaps the Lakers' five-game losing streak. Shannon Sharpe grades the Lakers' performance against the Rockets.

