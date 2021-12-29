The hits keep coming for England men's cricket coach Chris Silverwood.Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes test in Sydney because he needs to isolate for 10 days after being identified as a close contact to a positive Covid-19...Full Article
Cricket: England hit with Covid blow ahead of fourth Ashes test
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test through isolation
City A.M.
England men’s cricket coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes test next week after being told he must isolate for 10..
-
COVID-19 strikes Boon, coaches and Ashes flight plan
Brisbane Times
-
Ashes 2021-22: England coach Chris Silverwood to miss 4th Test after testing positive for COVID-19
Zee News
-
England head coach Chris Silverwood forced to isolate for fourth Ashes Test
Belfast Telegraph
-
Ashes: England wait on Covid-19 tests after day two positives
City A.M.
Advertisement
More coverage
Cricket: Covid drama rocks England side ahead of Ashes resumption
New Zealand Herald
The England cricket team were confined to their hotel rooms on the eve of day two of the Boxing Day test against Australia after a..
-
Ashes: England in big trouble in 3rd test amid Covid-19 virus scare
Mid-Day
-
Ashes: England remove world No. 1 Marnus Labuschagne cheaply after COVID-19 drama on Day 2
Zee News
-
The Ashes: England given all-clear for day two at MCG after Covid-19 scare
BBC News
-
Second day of Ashes Test under threat due to positive Covid-19 case in England camp
BBC News