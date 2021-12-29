Emmanuel Acho: Baker Mayfield’s job is at stake in the Browns’ final two games of the season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly discussing future quarterback replacements, putting Baker Mayfield's job on the line. Baker posted on Instagram yesterday, saying quote: 'Bounce back. Far from finished.' The Browns have two remaining games in the season against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Emmanuel Acho discusses what's at stake for Baker in the final two games of the season.Full Article