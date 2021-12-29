Chelsea draws 1-1 with Brighton
Published
Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday. The draw lifted…Full Article
Published
Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday. The draw lifted…Full Article
England international Reece James added to Chelsea's injury woes after he came off with a limp in the first half of Chelsea's 1-1..
Chelsea fell further behind to Manchester City after being held to a draw by Brighton, who claimed a last-gasp equaliser through..