From Ronaldinho to Zidane, Gascoigne and Shearer, Manchester United went after the superstar transfers during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign as manager but the big transfers didn’t always happen
Manchester United were just days away from landing Brazil superstar Ronaldinho in 2004. The playmaker, who was at Paris Saint-Germain at the time, was one of many the club tried to lure to Old Trafford during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time as manager. “He was away on pre-season and we were as close as announcing him […]Full Article