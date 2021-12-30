Nick Wright: LeBron’s Lakers lost this game because of Russell Westbrook I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers added another loss to their season record, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99, after Ja Morant scored 41 points. LeBron James had a strong game as well, with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists, but Nick Wright says even LeBron's performance couldn't save the Lakers from Russell Westbrook's 'total abomination' of a late half. Watch as Nick lays out why he believes L.A. lost this game because of Russ.